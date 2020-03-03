Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen, franc climb as coronavirus uncertainty outweighs stimulus hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:59 IST
FOREX-Yen, franc climb as coronavirus uncertainty outweighs stimulus hopes
Image Credit: Pixabay

The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the dollar on Tuesday, as investors tempered hopes for the impact of global monetary easing with concern about how much it can do to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Global stocks and oil rallied on Tuesday, and safe havens -- gold, the yen, and the franc -- were standouts as risk appetite grew in anticipation of stimulus from central banks.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors hold a conference call later on Tuesday to discuss how to deal with the outbreak and its economic fallout. The call, which French and Italian sources said begins at 1200 GMT, will come with markets already betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will lead a round of global monetary easing.

The dollar fell as much 0.5% to 107.67 yen and to 0.9573 francs after Reuters reported, citing an unnamed G7 official, that the G7 draft statement had no fresh fiscal or monetary pledges. "For many investors, there is the view, perhaps, that central banks can do a lot to help the symptoms of this crisis but they're not going to entirely make it go away," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

"There is going to be uncertainty about the economic impact of this virus, and given that, there will be safe haven demand." In a statement, expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, the G7 countries will pledge to work together to mitigate damage to their economies, without giving specifics, a source with knowledge of the draft told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

That leaves investors again confronting fundamentals: The virus and the economic slowdown it is causing will hurt, and the damage looks as if it won't be confined to China-exposed assets. The extra room to respond in the United States, where the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate is 1.5% to 1.75% compared with zero in Europe, has weighed on the dollar.

However, after the European Central Bank said it was ready to take "targeted" steps to fight virus's effects, the euro fell from a five-week high on Tuesday. The dollar index was 0.1% higher at 97.641 and the euro was 0.2% lower at $1.111

The Australian dollar gained after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates by only 25 basis points, as anticipated. Markets had priced the possibility of a larger cut. "Assurances of easier liquidity and fiscal support may help stabilize the sentiment in the very short term, but the risk of a higher rate of COVID-19 infections needs to be monitored closely," Citi EM Asia economist Johanna Chua said in a note.

"The situation remains fluid and a lot depends on how successful the G7 conference call is in keeping up with the expectations of coordinated easing." Also due are euro zone inflation data at 1000 GMT and the Super Tuesday Democratic Party primaries in the United States. The Bank of Canada meets to set its policy rate on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews Coronavirus preparedness, says 'no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the countrys preparedness regarding the deadly Coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken. Taking to Twitter, the P...

Virus to dent Foxconn's consumer electronics revenue in Q1

Apple supplier Foxconn warned revenue would drop 15 in businesses including consumer electronics and enterprise products in the first quarter, but that it would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.Foxconn i...

Actor Kamal Haasan questioned by police over film set mishap

Actor Kamal Haasan was on Tuesday questioned by police in connection with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film, Indian 2, which left three people dead last month here. The actor-politician appeared before the Central Crime Branch po...

Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes

Greek troops and riot police remained on high alert on Tuesday along the land border between Greece and Turkey, the main flashpoint in an escalating row between the EU and Ankara over how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees.Som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020