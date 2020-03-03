Left Menu
Lifestyle app Trell raises $4 million from Sequoia Capital, others

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:54 IST
Lifestyle app Trell raises $4 million from Sequoia Capital, others

Lifestyle products focused mobile app 'Trell' on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge, Fosun RZ Capital and KTB Network. The money raised will be utilised to strengthen machine learning and artificial intelligence efforts, expanding the community to newer cities and languages, an official statement said.

With this infusion, the total amount of funds raised by the company now reached USD 5.5 million. The app, launched in AUgust 2017 by IIT-Bombay and NITIE alumni, to enable users to share and discover product reviews across lifestyle interests, and has 15 million downloads and 5 million monthly active users.

The company claimed in January 2020 that its community of 5,00,000 content creators published 1.2 million content pieces in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English, and Hindi. "Trell solves for the discovery of lifestyle choices for the next half billion population coming online. It is the largest platform in India growing at 25 per cent month-on-month with strong engagement metrics," Fosun's executive director Krishna Vinjamuri said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

