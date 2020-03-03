Left Menu
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey designated as Finance Secretary

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:29 IST
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as Finance Secretary, it said. The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

