Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey designated as Finance Secretary

Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as Finance Secretary, it said. The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary.

