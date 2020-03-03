Left Menu
Dheeraj Rastogi appointed senior vice president, GSTN

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:57 IST
Senior bureaucrat Dheeraj Rastogi was on Tuesday appointed as senior vice president in the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), according to a personnel ministry order. Rastogi, a 1994 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), is at present joint secretary, GST council secretariat.

The Prime Minister has approved appointment of Rastogi as senior vice president (value added services) in GSTN on deputation period, upto February 25, 2024, the order said. The GSTN, a private limited company whose 51 per cent equity is with non-government financial institutions, has been set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services to the central and state governments, tax payers and other stakeholders for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST)..

