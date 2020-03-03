Nigeria's bourse to become listed company, appoints board

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it has won approval from members to become a listed company and has appointed a board of directors.

It would now re-register as a profit-making entity owned by shareholders called the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc with a share capital of 1.25 billion naira ($4 million), from being a not-for-profit entity.

($1 = 305.9500 naira)

