Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks climb as Fed moves to fight coronavirus risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:53 IST
London stocks climb as Fed moves to fight coronavirus risk

London's bluechip index rose for a second day on Tuesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus, marking the central bank's first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis.

Group of Seven finance officials also pledged "appropriate", unspecific policy moves as the coronavirus spreads around the world, hitting sports events, trade exhibitions and other large gatherings worldwide. Britain's blue-chip index ended the day 1% higher, while the domestically focused mid-cap index rose 2%.

Banks ended the day in the red, down 2.13%, while miners and airlines up between 2.2% and 2.8%, after they were caught up in last week's rout that erased over $5 trillion from global equity markets. "Global central banks, while not equipped to deal with a pandemic directly, have the tools to short-circuit the brutal sell-off," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank.

Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday, while those in Japan, Britain, France and the United States have signalled willingness to inject more cash into the system. But analysts have expressed doubt about the efficacy of interest rate cuts amid severe disruptions to the supply chain. Several multinational companies including Rio Tinto and Diageo have flagged a hit to profits this year.

"A Fed rate cut of 50 basis points rate won't get people on planes, it won't get people out spending money at a time when potentially people are going into quarantine and people are avoiding large groups," CMC Markets Chief Market Analyst Michael Hewson, said. "So this rate cut, while being treated as a positive by the markets in the short term will obviously raise the question: What is the Fed afraid of?" he added.

Britain unveiled its "battle plan" to tackle the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, warning that as many as a fifth of employees could be off work at the peak of the outbreak. Marketing firm 4imprint Group jumped 15% after saying it had so far seen minimal impact from the health crisis.

Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, surged 5% and was eyeing its best day in over seven months as it kept its 2020 targets and said preparations for the Tokyo Summer Olympics were "progressing well". (Additional reporting by Shivani Kumaresan, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Nivedita C in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota

The Nashville Predators will play Tuesday night in Minnesota but their hearts will be back home. At least 22 people were killed late Monday and early Tuesday as tornadoes roared through the Nashville area, injuring more than 150 people and ...

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate su...

WRAPUP 8-U.S. cuts rates over coronavirus; G7 pledges action but no quick fix

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, as Group of Seven finance officials pledged unspecified appropriate policy moves. The Fed s...

Resurgent Biden challenges Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020