Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT asks CCI to probe against Flipkart over allegations of unfair practices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:25 IST
NCLAT asks CCI to probe against Flipkart over allegations of unfair practices

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked the fair trade regulator CCI to initiate again the probe against Flipkart for an alleged use of its dominant position. A three-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has set aside the earlier order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in this regard.

Earlier, the CCI had absolved e-commerce major Flipkart of unfair practices using its dominant position. The appellate tribunal has directed the CCI to ask its probe arm Director General (DG) to investigate into the allegations.

"We set aside the order passed by CCI...," the bench said adding that the fair trade regulator "is directed to initiate probe against Flipkart."        The NCLAT said that the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has successfully made its case here. Passing an order on November 6, 2018, the CCI had held that the business practices of Flipkart and Amazon are not in violation of competition norms and rejected allegations of abuse of market dominance made by AIOVA.

The AIOVA had alleged abuse of market dominance against Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, which is into wholesale trading/distribution of books, mobiles, computers and related accessories, and e-commerce marketplace Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd. The CCI had ruled that looking at the present market construct and structure of online marketplace platforms in India, "it does not appear that any one player in the market is commanding any dominant position at this stage of evolution of market"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: BMC seizes 410 kg plastic; slaps Rs 6.60 lakh fine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seized nearly 410 kg of plastic from shopkeepers and traders in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 6.60 lakh on them on Tuesday, a civic official said. The civic body launched the drive from February 29...

Kings blow lead then come back to defeat Wizards

Harry Giles III broke a 99-all tie with consecutive baskets, including a dunk, as the Sacramento Kings, after blowing a 27-point halftime lead, came on strong late to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday night. DeAaron Fo...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday, down slightly...

FOREX-Dollar downbeat as Fed rate cut brings more worry than calm

The dollar hovered near five-month lows versus the yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserves emergency 50 basis point rate cut sparked more anxiety about the impact of the coronavirus and sent Treasury yields tumbling to record lows....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020