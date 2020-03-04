Over 7500 technology enthusiasts take part in dunnhumby's coding challenge in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] March 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, hosted a coding challenge - dunnhumby Code Combat 2020 through the techgig platform. With over 7,500 registrations for the online rounds, this proved to be a fantastic chance for dunnhumby to engage with the ever-growing tech community in not only Delhi-NCR but across India.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest-growing customer data science companies in India has a workforce touching close to 600 based in Gurgaon. dunnhumby India projects nearly 20 per cent growth in the coming years as it realizes the demographic dividend and the pool of highly skilled talent available in India. Dunnhumby recognised a solid opportunity in bringing together the best coders from all over India and challenged them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure in tight deadlines.

dunnhumby Code Combat 2020 was spread over a month and saw participation from over 7,500 college students and working professionals having skill-sets of Python and C#. The top 30 were chosen to compete in the final round that took place at dunnhumby's campus in Gurugram. The finalists also got an opportunity to get hired by dunnhumby along with the cash prizes as rewards for their excellent performance.

"For dunnhumby, India is the key strategic location for high-quality technology talent in scale. The codathon event is our way of celebrating the enormous developer talent available in the country", said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India. After three hours of time-bound intense coding and testing their technical limits, the winners were finally announced amid reverberating applause.

* Chaitanya Sai Alapaparthi - Winner * Sai Krishna - First runner-up

* SonuSingal - Second runner-up "It was a great experience connecting with other participants during the event. I made new friends as well. Winning the competition was a cherry on top!" said Chaitanya, dunnhumby Code Combat 2020 winner.

"Well, it's mostly practice. With practice, you can improve your problem-solving skills - which is crucial in these algorithmic coding competitions. The best way to practice is, pick any one of the algorithmic coding platforms such as techgig, codeforces, topcoder, etc. and start solving the problems which are slightly harder than your level", added Chaitanya while giving suggestion to other contestants. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

