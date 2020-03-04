Left Menu
SRM Institute of Hotel Management Bags Most Preferred Hotel Management Institute Award from ASSOCHAM for 2020, 2nd in a Row

  • Chennai
  Updated: 04-03-2020 13:12 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Chennai based SRM Institute of Hotel Management (SRM IHM), part of the prestigious SRM University has been recognized as “The Most Preferred Hotel Management Institute for the year 2020” by ASSOCHAM. The Hon’ble Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey handed the award to Dr. D. Antony Ashok Kumar, Director, SRM IHM at the ASSOCHAM 13th National Education Conclave, Expo & Awards recently (on 25-26 Feb. 2020), at New Delhi.

“We have been honored by this award and it is a testimony to the 25 years of legacy that has been established by our management, for us to follow. Providentially, we have received from 2014 to 2018 the “Best Hotel Management College” and in 2019 and 2020, the ‘Most Preferred Hotel Management Award’,” said Dr. Antony Ashok Kumar, Director, SRM IHM. “Indeed, SRM IHM is the only hotel management institute that is attached to a hotel. SRM Group has hotels in Chennai, Trichy, Tuticorin and The RAMADA hotel at Guindy, Chennai under its fold. With placements of more than 97%, many of them are placed at 5 Star hotels and retail sectors in India and abroad too,” added Dr. Antony Ashok Kumar.

What distinguishes SRM IHM is the quality of placement of their 600 plus students who pass out year on year. Industrial training is offered in India and abroad as well. International exposure training and placements are offered to, their students in hotels at France, Malaysia, Mauritius and Thailand. The institute also has MoUs with hotels in India and other countries with salaries in India averaging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 28,000 and Rs.1.2 lakhs abroad per month. Other factors that make this institute a cut above is in academics. Academically, the students are distinguished by securing all India Ranks in top five places in all semesters. The syllabus is revamped once in three years and is updated to the current trends of the industry.

Students of SRM IHM are selected as toppers in the state level culinary competition conducted by India Skills. Students participate in national competitions too and have participated in culinary competitions conducted at the South East Asia’s Culinary Expo 2019 and have won the bronze medal. About SRM IHM SRM IHM is one of the country’s premier Hotel management institute established in the year 1993, as a part of the prestigious SRM University, Chennai. SRM IHM is the only private college in Tamil Nadu to be affiliated under National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

IHM has campuses in Kanchipuram, Chennai, Trichy, Delhi, Haryana and Sikkim with the state of art infrastructure enhanced with the latest equipments, smart classrooms, advanced labs, well-equipped library and a fully operational hotel attached to the campus to help the students acquire hands-on training in the real-time environment to hone their skills and competencies. Image: The Hon’ble Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, Shri. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey (right), awarded SRM Institute of Hotel Management as the most preferred Hotel Management Institute in India for the year 2020, received by Dr. Antony Ashok Kumar (left), Director, SRM IHM on 26 th Feb. 2020 at New Delhi PWR PWR.

