Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone businesses stepped up pace in Feb but trouble brewing-PMI

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:31 IST
Euro zone businesses stepped up pace in Feb but trouble brewing-PMI

Euro zone businesses largely withstood the impact of the coronavirus in February, growing at their fastest pace in six months, though a survey on Wednesday painted a gloomier outlook, with falling export demand and disruptions to supply chains. IHS Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone, the first key gauge of February's economic health published, nudged up to 51.6 from January's 51.3. That matched an earlier flash reading and was well clear of the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

"The euro zone economy showed resilience to disruptions arising from the coronavirus outbreak in February, but dig deeper into the data and there are signs that problems lie ahead," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. "Exports of both goods and services are now falling at an increased rate due to virus-related downturns in demand, and increasingly widespread delivery delays threaten future production."

A sub-index measuring new export business dropped to 47.5 from 49.2 and, as they have for a year, firms turned to completing backlogs of work to drive some activity. Williamson said the headline index pointed to first quarter GDP growth of 0.1-0.2% but cautioned there were clear downside risks and a likely weakening this month. A Reuters poll last month predicted growth of 0.2%.

The PMI for the bloc's dominant service industry rose to 52.6 from 52.5 but was below an earlier flash reading of 52.8. Optimism among services firms waned last month and they increased headcount at a slower rate. The business expectations index dropped to 61.3 from January's 61.9.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence. - To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

- For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Kinara Capital launches HerVikas business loans for women; commits to disburse Rs 100 crores in FY20-21

Bengaluru Karnataka India March 4 ANIPRNewswire Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech for MSMEs, today announced HerVikas business loans to accelerate financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs in India. In the coming fiscal year, Kinara C...

Out of over 6,700 inbound passengers, 75 test positive for COVID-19: Chinese custom officials

A total of 75 inbound passengers in China have tested positive for the coronavirus out of the 6,700 travellers who showed possible symptoms of the deadly disease, Chinese custom officials said on Wednesday as the new cases added more pressu...

BJP MLAs stage protest outside Jharkhand Assembly

BJP MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly demanding leader of opposition status for Babulal Marandi. Before the start of the Assembly proceedings, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the House, holding placards aga...

Kejriwal to not celebrate Holi in wake of Delhi communal violence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he would not celebrate Holi in wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi. Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020