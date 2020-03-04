Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities close lower as Coronavirus cases rise, financial and metal stocks drag

Heavy selling in financial and metal stocks dragged equity benchmark indices lower by half a per cent on Wednesday as the government said that number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:23 IST
Equities close lower as Coronavirus cases rise, financial and metal stocks drag
Yes Bank was down by 6 pc on Wednesday at Rs 29.30 apiece. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy selling in financial and metal stocks dragged equity benchmark indices lower by half a per cent on Wednesday as the government said that number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28. The market sentiment was affected after Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that a total of 28 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed and all international tourists coming to India are being screened at airports.

As investors assessed the economic fallout from fast-spreading Coronavirus globally, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 214 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 38,409 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 49 points or 0.43 per cent to 11,254. Except for Nifty pharma and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty financial service losing by 1.42 per cent, private bank by 1.71 per cent, metal by 0.74 per cent.

Among stocks, Yes Bank was the top loser by dipping 6.09 per cent at Rs 29.30 per share, Bajaj Finance lost by 3.9 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.8 per cent and HDFC Bank by 2.7 per cent. Eicher Motors tumbled by 4 per cent, Tata Motors by 3 per cent and Tata Steel by 3.9 per cent. The other prominent losers were UltraTech Cement, ITC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

However, pharma majors Cipla gained by 4.8 per cent, Dr Reddy's by 4.1 per cent and Sun Pharma by 2.7 per cent. On the international front, the US Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday of half a percentage point in response to the growing economic threat from novel coronavirus.

The Reserve Bank of India too said it is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously. It stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability, said the central bank. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 ticked up slightly by 0.08 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped by 0.24 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 2.24 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

22 new coronavirus cases reported in India

As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in India taking the tally of persons infected with the deadly virus in the country to 28, the government said on Wednesday. The new cases have been reported from Agra 6 and Jai...

I-League team Chennai City FC to play AFC Cup home games in Chennai

Reigning I-League champion Chennai City FC would play its first Asian Football Confederation Cup game against Maziya SRC at the Nehru stadium here on March 11. This would make CCFC the first team to host an AFC Cup game in the city.The defe...

Curtis Jones 'devastated' after defeat against Chelsea

Liverpools Curtis Jones is devastated after his club witnessed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in FA Cup on Wednesday. It was against a great Chelsea side and I thought we battled right until the end. I thought we started well but it w...

Fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier to name designer for each new collection

French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier said on Wednesday it would name a new designer for each of its seasonal Haute Couture collections after its founding designer bade farewell to catwalks in January. The fashion label said that Japanese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020