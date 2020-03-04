Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves mega consolidation of ten PSBs into four

The amalgamation would be effective from 1.4.2020 and would result in the creation of seven large PSBs with scale and national reach with each amalgamated entity having a business of over Rupees Eight lakh crore.

Cabinet approves mega consolidation of ten PSBs into four
The Mega consolidation would help create banks with a scale comparable to global banks and capable of competing effectively in India and globally. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the mega consolidation of ten PSBs into four which include the –

(a) The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank

(b) The amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank

(c) The amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India

(d) The amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank

The amalgamation would be effective from 1.4.2020 and would result in the creation of seven large PSBs with scale and national reach with each amalgamated entity having a business of over Rupees Eight lakh crore. The Mega consolidation would help create banks with a scale comparable to global banks and capable of competing effectively in India and globally. Greater scale and synergy through consolidation would lead to cost benefits which should enable the PSBs to enhance their competitiveness and positively impact the Indian banking system.

In addition, consolidation would also provide impetus to amalgamated entities by increasing their ability to support larger ticket-size lending and have competitive operations by virtue of greater financial capacity. The adoption of best practices across amalgamating entities would enable the banks to improve their cost efficiency and risk management and also boost the goal of financial inclusion through wider reach.

Further, with the adoption of technologies across the amalgamating banks, access to a wider talent pool, and a larger database, PSBs would be in a position to gain competitive advantage by leveraging analytics in a rapidly digitalizing banking landscape.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

22 new coronavirus cases reported in India

As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in India taking the tally of persons infected with the deadly virus in the country to 28, the government said on Wednesday. The new cases have been reported from Agra 6 and Jai...

I-League team Chennai City FC to play AFC Cup home games in Chennai

Reigning I-League champion Chennai City FC would play its first Asian Football Confederation Cup game against Maziya SRC at the Nehru stadium here on March 11. This would make CCFC the first team to host an AFC Cup game in the city.The defe...

Curtis Jones 'devastated' after defeat against Chelsea

Liverpools Curtis Jones is devastated after his club witnessed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in FA Cup on Wednesday. It was against a great Chelsea side and I thought we battled right until the end. I thought we started well but it w...

Fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier to name designer for each new collection

French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier said on Wednesday it would name a new designer for each of its seasonal Haute Couture collections after its founding designer bade farewell to catwalks in January. The fashion label said that Japanese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020