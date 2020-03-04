Cabinet approves mega consolidation of ten PSBs into four

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the mega consolidation of ten PSBs into four which include the –

(a) The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank

(b) The amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank

(c) The amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India

(d) The amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank

The amalgamation would be effective from 1.4.2020 and would result in the creation of seven large PSBs with scale and national reach with each amalgamated entity having a business of over Rupees Eight lakh crore. The Mega consolidation would help create banks with a scale comparable to global banks and capable of competing effectively in India and globally. Greater scale and synergy through consolidation would lead to cost benefits which should enable the PSBs to enhance their competitiveness and positively impact the Indian banking system.

In addition, consolidation would also provide impetus to amalgamated entities by increasing their ability to support larger ticket-size lending and have competitive operations by virtue of greater financial capacity. The adoption of best practices across amalgamating entities would enable the banks to improve their cost efficiency and risk management and also boost the goal of financial inclusion through wider reach.

Further, with the adoption of technologies across the amalgamating banks, access to a wider talent pool, and a larger database, PSBs would be in a position to gain competitive advantage by leveraging analytics in a rapidly digitalizing banking landscape.

(With Inputs from PIB)

