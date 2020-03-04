NMIMS School of Business Management Launches MBA (Entrepreneurship) Program

MUMBAI, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster a thriving society which creates jobs and value in the long run, it's important that entrepreneurs get the right support and platform to flourish. Simply put, the need of the hour is to create an exquisite breed of entrepreneurs and this is where the newly launched program MBA (Entrepreneurship) comes into picture. It's a 2 year Full-time MBA Program under Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (SBM's initiative) that focuses on equipping budding entrepreneurs with essential tools and precise vision. MBA (Entrepreneurship) is specifically designed for students who want to lead and manage business enterprises and also those who want to start their own ventures. This degree will help students to learn fundamentals and acquire skill sets that will prepare them from initial development of a business plan to financing a start-up and managing a growing business. The curriculum is designed to inspire students and executives who have the passion to drive their ideas and create economic value.

Program Objectives: • To create entrepreneurial opportunities through the invention, development and exploitation of new ideas, products and services. • To inculcate among students entrepreneurial competencies covering goal setting, self-confidence, information seeking, problem solving and planned risk taking.

• To identify entrepreneurial opportunities that exist; understand untapped and unserved markets; also the application of technology to serve untapped markets. • To provide personal counselling and mentoring to develop competent entrepreneurs and successful business executives of tomorrow.

The MBA (Entrepreneurship) program comes under the purview of Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (SBM's initiative) which was established to assist family owned firms to be in line with professional organizations. Being pioneers in the segment for more than a decade, it understands the emerging needs of family run businesses in the growth and emergence of India as a strong nation. Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management is an initiative of 'The School of Business Management' (SBM) of SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University. The SBM offers executive education programs for professionals who want to make the key transition in their careers. The school aims to equip students with a wide range of management skills to help them navigate through the complex business environment of today.

The MBA (Entrepreneurship) program will definitely help students find their own space to grow and excel. Program Structure: • 2 Year Full-time duration • Trimester I-IV: Class room learning • Trimester V-VI: Project leading to Business Model development and implementation • Idea Pitching and Funding assistance in Trimester VI (Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists will be involved) • Mentoring support throughout the process with international exposure • Students will be encouraged through In-house incubation to start their ventures through financial assistance from banks, angel investors and venture capitalists Eligibility: • Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from Recognized University (Minimum 50% in Aggregate/Final Year) • Good oral and written communication skills • No business background required Important Dates: Registration Period 26th Feb - 21st March, 2020 Written Test & Interview 3rd & 4th April, 2020 Declaration of Merit List 11th May, 2020 Course Commencement 8th June, 2020 For more details, please visit: https://familybusiness.nmims.edu/ About NMIMS With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

