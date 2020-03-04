Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki partners with HDB Financial Services for car loans

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday partnered with non-banking financial company HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) to provide customised car loans for customers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:40 IST
Maruti Suzuki partners with HDB Financial Services for car loans
Srivastava and Ramesh after signing the MoU in Mumbai on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday partnered with non-banking financial company HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) to provide customised car loans for customers. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at MSIL, and G Ramesh, Managing Director and CEO of HDBFS.

The tie-up will facilitate loans for both new and used cars. Maruti Suzuki has a network of 3,066 new car retail outlets across 1,953 cities and towns. It also has 569 outlets of pre-owned car retail channel True Value in over 280 locations. With this MoU in place, Maruti Suzuki now has a retail finance tie-up with 26 banks, seven non-banking financial companies and eight regional rural banks.

HDB Financial Services is a subsidiary company of HDFC Bank. It has a network of over 1,425 branches in 1,038 towns and cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court rules in favour of gay couple seeking public housing

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ruled that married same-sex couples have the right to apply for public housing, in a move that could make it easier for LGBT people to live in one of the worlds most expensive cities. Hong Kong does not recogn...

NCLAT dismisses Deloitte, KPMG and auditors pleas against impleadment in IL&FS matter

The NCLAT on Wednesday dismissed the pleas of auditors of debt-ridden ILFS -- Deloitte Haskins Sells and KPMG arm BSR Associates -- along with independent directors challenging their impleadment in the case of alleged fraud at a group fir...

Uber partners with Breakthrough to launch campaign on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with non-profit organisation Breakthrough to launch a campaign on preventing violence against women in India. The IgnoreNoMore campaign will encourage bystander intervention and ...

Two samples from Telangana sent to Pune for confirmation on COVID-19

Samples of two persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune for confirmation of coronavirus, health authorities said on Wednesday, as the government stepped up precautionary measures. The virus scare hit the IT corri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020