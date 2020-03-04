Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 in 2 PC users don't take full backup of content: Western Digital study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:13 IST
1 in 2 PC users don't take full backup of content: Western Digital study

About 50 per cent respondents in a study by storage solutions firm Western Digital said they do not take complete back up of their content for reasons like paucity of time and tediousness of data backup process. This is inspite of over 25 per cent respondents (PC users) saying they had lost data to system crashes and virus attacks.

"Although more than one in every four PC users in India has lost their content or data in the past, we found one in every two respondents saying they do not take complete back up of their content," Western Digital India Direct Channel Sales Khalid Wani said. Around 42 per cent of the respondents cited paucity of time and the tediousness of the data backup process as the key deterrents for backing up their content, he added.

Also, 84 per cent of the audience blamed a virus attack, system crash, or forgotten password as the main reasons for losing their data. The study included over 1800 respondents covering 17 cities in India.

Wani said data consumption and creation has been on the rise and the company has an expansive portfolio to cater to these demands. Western Digital on Wednesday has introduced its new My Passport storage solution. The 5TB portable hard drive is up to 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor and is priced at Rs 10,999. It comes equipped with WD Backup software.

"As the study points out, people find the process of backing up data inconvenient and time-consuming. Our new My Passport addresses this concern and offers automatic back up, where a user can just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from their system onto their My Passport drive," Wani said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdad not confirming Iraq's first coronavirus death

Iraqs Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was not clear whether a death reported as Iraqs first coronavirus death had in fact been from the new virus.A local health department said earlier on Wednesday that an elderly m...

Border Management Authority Bill passes in Parliament

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the passing of the Border Management Authority BMA Bill by the National Assembly, in Parliament, on Monday.The BMA Bill is long overdue. I welcome the passing of the Bill by the Nati...

Indian Navy, Air Force & Army reported 95 suicide cases in 2019: Govt

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Army reported 95 cases of suicide by their personnel in 2019, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, he informed the House that the Navy reported two...

Volkswagen drives in BS VI compliant Polo, Vento in India

Auto maker Volkswagen India on Thursday launched BS VI compliant versions of premium hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento, priced between Rs 5.82 and Rs 13.29 lakh ex-showroom. The company has introduced the models with new range of pet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020