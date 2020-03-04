Per capita income in U'khand at Rs 1.98 lakh in 2018-19

Per capita income in Uttarakhand stood at Rs 1,98,738 in 2018-2019, the state's Economic Survey showed on Wednesday. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tabled the Economic Survey 2019-2020 in the state assembly on the second day of the budget session.

The report pegs the state's GDP at Rs 2,45,895 crore in 2018-2019, which is Rs 25,059 crore more than 2017-18. The contribution of trade, hotels and breakfast outlets to state GDP was 11.30 per cent, while electricity, LPG, water and other utility services accounted for 10.27 per cent, the report said..

