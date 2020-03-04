Left Menu
Development News Edition

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:10 IST
Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos
Representative Image

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide. In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector-borne diseases.

"For the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections, insurers are advised to design products covering the costs of treatment for coronavirus," the regulator said in a circular. There are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

EU borders to stay closed to migrants: France

Paris, Mar 4 AFP The European Union will not give in to blackmail by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankaras threat to let them pass, Frances Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday. The borders of Greec...

Ukraine Parliament approves Denys Shmygal as new PM

Kiev, Mar 4 AFP Ukraines parliament on Wednesday approved Denys Shmygal as the new prime minister after his predecessor resigned, caught out by a leaked recording of him criticising the presidentThe majority of lawmakers voted to back Presi...

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurers to expeditiously settle hospitalisation claims related to coronavirus disease under health policies. It also instructed insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for c...

NFAI acquires footage of 1930 silent film `Madhabi Kankan'

The National Film Archive of India NFAI here announced on Wednesday that it has acquired surviving footage of the 1930 silent film Madhabi Kankan. Calling it a major discovery, the NFAI said it was the second Indian silent film to be discov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020