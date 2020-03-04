Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide. In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector-borne diseases.

"For the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections, insurers are advised to design products covering the costs of treatment for coronavirus," the regulator said in a circular. There are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India.

