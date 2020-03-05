Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:57 IST
5 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital

Health authorities in Kashmir have kept five persons with a recent history of travelling to coronavirus-affected countries in the isolation ward of the SKIMS hospital here after they showed symptoms of the disease, officials said on Thursday. "We have kept the five persons in the isolation ward at the SKIMS hospital in Soura," they said.

The officials added that samples of the suspects were collected and sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Of the five, one had travelled to Thailand while two had been to Iran, they said, adding that the remaining two had a recent travel history to the epicentre of COVID-19 in China's Wuhan.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration took several steps on Wednesday as part of its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus, after a sudden spike in the number of positive cases in the country. National Health Mission Director Bhupinder Kumar was appointed as the in-charge of the coronavirus control efforts in the Union territory, an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

The divisional commissioners of the Kashmir and Jammu regions have been made in-charge of the programme in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The government has directed officials to set up detection centres at all entry points, including airports and railway stations.

Besides creation of quarantine and isolation facilities, the government has also directed for a proper surveillance of those put under home quarantine..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus douses stocks rally; Europe, U.S. futures lower

European shares fell again on Thursday, taking their cue from U.S. equity futures, which implied a lower open for Wall Street as cases of the coronavirus surged in the U.S. European markets snapped a three-day winning streak. Frankfurt and ...

Coronavirus: Foreigners with travel history to Italy, S Korea have to submit 'negative' certificate for entering India

India has imposed additional visa restrictions on people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea, making it mandatory for them to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the ...

Himachal Pradesh economy to grow 5.6 pc in FY2020: Economic Survey

Himachal Pradesh is expected to grow at a slower pace of 5.6 per cent in 2019-20 as compared to 7.1 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey presented in the State Assembly on Thursday. The per capita income of the ...

Cricket in times of coronavirus: Lot at stake as IPL targets smooth start

Crickets slow geographical expansion is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for the cash-rich Indian Premier League IPL which looks set to beat the dreaded novel coronavirus threat and go ahead as scheduled. At a time when the number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020