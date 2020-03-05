Gyana raises USD 3.9 mn funding from Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, others
London-based data science startup Gyana on Thursday said it has raised USD 3.9 million (about Rs 28.5 crore) in pre-series A round of funding led by Fuel Adventures, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Green Shores Capital and U+I. Gyana plans to use the latest round of funding to support growing its product user base, while aiding expansion across Europe and India soon, a statement said.
The company's AI tool is being used by industries ranging from property to retail and consulting. Its clients include Vodafone, Barclays, EY, Pret a Manger, Knight Frank and the UK Ministry of Defence. "We see no-code in a similar light to the use of translation services for languages. Not everyone on the planet is suited to being a developer, and even though newer generations are becoming more computer literate, we think there will still be a limited pool of professional high-level developers,"Joyeeta Das, co-founder of Gyana, said.
She added that as businesses become increasingly tech-heavy, there is a growing need for no-code platforms to take the burden off of developer teams. "We are also considering entering the Indian market soon as we see a huge market there," she added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
EU to unveil plans to boost European firms, rein in U.S. tech giants
Saving big trade deal with India for later: Trump
India set to finalise long-pending defence deal with US during Trump's visit
Not complete but 'part' of US-India trade deal could be finalised in Trump visit: Sources
China drives and shapes US-India relations, says Indian-American scholar