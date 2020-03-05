Roasted pistachios qualify as complete protein: APG study

Roasted pistachio qualifies to be a 'complete protein' like the other plant-based protein foods quinoa, chickpeas and soybeans, according to a latest study by the American Pistachio Growers (APG). The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) defines a 'complete protein' as a food that contains "all of the essential amino acids in adequate amounts", it said.

Nearly all complete proteins come from meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products. Soya is a plant-based protein that has been cited by the USFDA as a complete protein. "A new analysis shows roasted pistachios meet the generally accepted definition as a complete protein," APG said in a statement.

Roasted pistachios have a PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score) of 81 per cent and 80 per cent of casein, the protein found in milk meets the USFDA definition as an alternate source of protein for school meals, it said. Adequate levels of all nine essential amino acids are shown to be present in roasted pistachios, it added.

According to APG Science Advisor Arianna Carughi, amino acids are the 20 building blocks of protein but nine 'essential' amino acids are not produced by the human body, so they must be obtained in food. "The vast majority of plant-based foods are 'incomplete' proteins, so they are deficient in one or more of the essential amino acids; however, combining two complete proteins at once or, within a day, creates a complete protein. Roasted pistachios can now be considered a complete protein source for those who are over five years old," he said.

This is great news, especially for active adults and athletes who would want a complete protein that is portable and does not require cooking, said Nigel Mitchell, author of The Plant Based Cyclist and nutritionist for multiple pro and British national sports teams..

