Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans 4 entities for fraudulent trading in Seshasayee Paper and Boards' scrip

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:51 IST
Sebi bans 4 entities for fraudulent trading in Seshasayee Paper and Boards' scrip
Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi has restrained four entities from accessing securities market for two years for executing fraudulent trading in the scrip of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPBL). Sebi conducted an investigation into the trading of the scrip of the firm during December 2011 and October 2014 and found a sharp rise in the scrip price and volume.

It noted that the entities had traded among each other as a connected group. Sebi said the entities were "connected to each other and bought and sold shares of SPBL through a common connected broker, acted as a group under a premeditated scheme / plan to indulge into circular trades at BSE (contributing to 25.27 percent of total market volume) and NSE (contributing to 21.10 percent of total market volume) ... and created misleading appearance of trading in the scrip without any intention of change in beneficial ownership." The entities are Bharat Jayantilal Patel, Fidelity Multitrade, Pasha Finance and Acira Consultancy.

Barring the entities from securities market, Sebi said if the entities have any open positions in any exchange-traded derivative contracts, they can close out or square off such open positions within 3 months or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier. They can also settle the pay-in and pay-out obligations in respect of transactions that have taken place before the close of March 4, 2020. In a separate order, Sebi restrained 21 entities from accessing the securities market for one year as they carried out fraudulent trading in the scrip of Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd.

Apart from 9 individuals, the 12 firms that have been banned from securities market are Aavia Buildtech, Aavia Softech, Accurate Buildwell , Aglow Financial Services, Bluechip Fincap Serve, Capital Securities, Century Buildmart, Mould Trading, Ocean Share Brokers, Steady Capital Advisory Services, Sure Portfolio Services, Surya Medi Tech. The group "by trading amongst themselves below the LTP (last traded price) in the scrip have manipulated and created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip by such trades," Sebi said. Through a separate order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 6 lakh on Global Earth Properties and Developers for indulging in fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options segment of BSE.

The trades executed by the firm were not genuine and created an appearance of artificial trading volumes, thereby violating PFUTP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Low carb diet may prevent, reverse age-related effects in brain: Study

Minimizing the consumption of carbohydrates may prevent and reverse age-related effects within the brain, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PNAS, reveals that neurobiological changes associated with aging can be s...

Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Mondays 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth ...

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use: MEA.

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use MEA....

India conveys concerns to China over seizure of autoclave from a Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port: MEA.

India conveys concerns to China over seizure of autoclave from a Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020