Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex ends 61 pts higher; SBI spurts on Yes Bank stake buzz

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:56 IST
Sensex ends 61 pts higher; SBI spurts on Yes Bank stake buzz

Giving up most early gains, equity benchmark Sensex ended 61.13 points higher on Thursday as domestic investors weighed the impact of rising coronavirus cases in the country. After rallying over 478 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 61.13 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,470.61.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 18 points or 0.16 per cent to finish at 11,269. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, HUL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and SBI, while Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Infosys ended with losses.

SBI jumped 1.05 per cent following reports that the government has given the go-ahead to the lender and other financial institutions to take over capital-starved Yes Bank. According to analysts, despite trading significantly higher through the day on positive global cues, market failed to hold on to most gains as domestic investors turned increasingly risk averse amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital region on Thursday, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, including 16 Italian tourists. Global stocks rallied as investors were hopeful that the collective efforts of global governments and central banks would cushion the economic blowback of the coronavirus epidemic.

The IMF on Wednesday said it will make available about USD 50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support on account of the coronavirus. Bourses in China, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with firm gains, while those in Europe fell up to 1 per cent in early trade.

Brent crude oil futures inched up 0.04 per cent to USD 51.16 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 73.24 per US dollar (intra-day)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan flies to Moscow for Syria ceasefire talks with Putin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan flew to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russias Vladimir Putin over a potential ceasefire in Syrias Idlib, where their militaries are facing off in a war that has displaced nearly a million people in three...

Low carb diet may prevent, reverse age-related effects in brain: Study

Minimizing the consumption of carbohydrates may prevent and reverse age-related effects within the brain, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PNAS, reveals that neurobiological changes associated with aging can be s...

Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Mondays 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth ...

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use: MEA.

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020