Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLT allows MCA's plea to reopen CG Power's accounts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:01 IST
NCLT allows MCA's plea to reopen CG Power's accounts

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed a government petition seeking to reopen CG Power and Industrial Solutions accounts from 2014-15 to 2018-19. The corporate affairs ministry had filed an application in the NCLT seeking the appointment of an independent auditor to reopen the accounts of CG Power & Industrial Solution from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

The ministry in its prayer had said the reopening of the books of accounts is needed to bring out the truth in the larger public interest. The Mumbai-bench -- comprising members Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Rajesh Sharma -- in its order also directed the government not to rely on the report by Vaish Associates, and asked them to conduct a separate investigation.

The tribunal also denied CG Power & Industrial Solution founder Gautam Thapar's plea to grant stay on the order. Earlier in January, the NCLT had quashed the audit report submitted by Vaish Associates, terming it bogus.

Thapar was sacked based on this report, which was in fact penned by a rival agency KPMG. Dismissing the Vaish report, the bench had said it would rely only on a report either ordered independently or by a government agency in the matter. The Vaish report was ordered by the board of CG Power.

Following report, the markets regulator Sebi had banned Thapar and entities associated with him for three years from the market, following which he moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which has asked the company to provide relevant documents to him but upheld the ban on him. Late November, the ministry asked the SFIO to launch a probe into the affairs of the company and 15 group entities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

FIFA proposes postponing upcoming Word Cup qualifiers owing to coronavirus

World football governing body FIFA on Thursday proposed postponing all the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Cup qualifiers, including Indias home game against Qatar, due to the rising coronavirus threat. FIFA and the Asian Footbal...

South Africa reports first coronavirus case

Johannesburg, Mar 5 AFP South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy, health ministry announced. This morning,... the National Institute for Communicable Diseases conf...

Greece restricts shipping near migrant islands over 'illegal' flows

Athens, Mar 5 AFP Greeces defence ministry on Thursday announced a week-long shipping ban around Aegean islands facing a migration surge from Turkey, excepting only EU and NATO patrol vessels and registered commercial ships. The ministry sa...

Mercedes-Benz expands dealer network in Gujarat

German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the expansion of its dealership network in the country with the opening of two new showrooms in Surat, Gujarat. With the addition of the two new sales and service outlets, which ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020