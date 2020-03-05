Left Menu
Development News Edition

49 pc IIM women alumni say they do not have equal opportunities for career growth: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:05 IST
49 pc IIM women alumni say they do not have equal opportunities for career growth: Survey

About 49 per cent women from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) said they do not feel they have equal opportunities for career growth as the men in their organisations, a survey said. The first ever pan-IIM survey on 'Women in the Workplace' was conducted by 'The star in me' -- a global career advancement platform for women, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode Alumni Association.

The survey was done online among 400 alumni and current students from 20 IIMs across the country. Around 49 per cent of the respondents said they do not have equal opportunities for career growth as the men in their organisations.

More than 65 per cent of the respondents said women representation in their organisations' top leadership tier is insignificant and they need more role models to look up to. Over 60 per cent said their organisations provide a flexible work environment and invest in up skilling. However, only 45 per cent said they have initiatives for mentoring and sponsorship, it added.

"There is a significant gender gap in the workforce and the gap tends to get amplified at leadership levels. The survey results demonstrate that even though progress has been made in enhancing gender diversity, organisations need a renewed focus on eliminating unconscious bias, strengthening mentoring and sponsorship initiatives and create a level playing field for women," The star in me Co-Founder Uma Kasoji said. Asked about the challenges they faced at work, the respondents cited the lack of mentorship, lack of strong professional networks, gender discrimination and unconscious bias as the key concerns.

Interestingly, while women agree that strong professional networks are essential for success, 71 per cent said they take a passive approach towards building a network. Further, the survey revealed that the top few diversity initiatives that respondents placed value on were flexibility in the workplace, organisational budgets for upskilling, second career options for women and extended maternity and paternity leave.

One-third of the respondents took time to share suggestions on how organisations can help women scale their careers and the key recommendations included flexibility at work, leadership commitment to diversity, offering a level playing field to women, sensitising male colleagues, formal mentoring, sponsorship and networking initiatives and smoothing re-entry for women post a career break, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

FIFA proposes postponing upcoming Word Cup qualifiers owing to coronavirus

World football governing body FIFA on Thursday proposed postponing all the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Cup qualifiers, including Indias home game against Qatar, due to the rising coronavirus threat. FIFA and the Asian Footbal...

South Africa reports first coronavirus case

Johannesburg, Mar 5 AFP South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy, health ministry announced. This morning,... the National Institute for Communicable Diseases conf...

Greece restricts shipping near migrant islands over 'illegal' flows

Athens, Mar 5 AFP Greeces defence ministry on Thursday announced a week-long shipping ban around Aegean islands facing a migration surge from Turkey, excepting only EU and NATO patrol vessels and registered commercial ships. The ministry sa...

Mercedes-Benz expands dealer network in Gujarat

German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the expansion of its dealership network in the country with the opening of two new showrooms in Surat, Gujarat. With the addition of the two new sales and service outlets, which ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020