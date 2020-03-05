Left Menu
Mercedes-Benz expands dealer network in Gujarat

  Updated: 05-03-2020 18:14 IST
German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the expansion of its dealership network in the country with the opening of two new showrooms in Surat, Gujarat. With the addition of the two new sales and service outlets, which have come up at an investment of Rs 8 crore, Mercedes-Benz India now have 99 showrooms across 48 cities in the country, the company said in a release.

The company is aiming for 100 dealerships by this fiscal. Mercedes-Benz, which retained its market leadership in the domestic market for the fifth consecutive year by selling 13,789 units in 2019, offers a range of vehicle models in India.

"Gujarat is one of the top five markets for Mercedes-Benz and contributes in double-digit to our sales volume. Surat is the second biggest market in Gujarat, and we see immense potential here. The inauguration of 98th and 99th outlet in the country is a manifestation of our successful ‘Go to Customer’strategy," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Schwenk said. The addition of the two new sales and service points is a part of the company's strategy to reach out to the more and more customers in the burgeoning Tier-II and Tier-III markets, as per the release.

Mercedes-Benz India product portfolio comprises the locally produced Maybach S 560, S, E and C-class, E-class long wheelbase and the GLA, GLC, long wheelbase GLE, G350d SUVs. Besides, its completely built imported cars portfolio includes the V-Class, V-Class Elite, CLS, C-Class Cabriolet, the S 600 Guard and the AMG range..

