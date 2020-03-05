Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC to set up 2 new units at Talcher Thermal in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:02 IST
NTPC to set up 2 new units at Talcher Thermal in Odisha

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Thursday said it will set up two new units at Talcher Thermal Power Station in the state with an investment of Rs 7,400 crore. "NTPC achieved the milestone of declaration of commercial operation of one unit Darlipali super thermal power station. Next on our agenda is to set up two units of 600 MW each at Talcher Thermal," Sanjeev Kishore, NTPC's executive director (Eastern Region-II), told reporters here.

While the first unit of 800 MW of Darlipali project in Sundargarh district commenced commercial operation on March 1, its second unit of the same capacity is expected to be complete in the next six months, he said. The Odisha government has granted approval for setting up two new units at Talcher Thermal in coal-rich Angul district, Kishore said.

"We are working in tandem with the state government for the proposed new units at Talcher Thermal. Fifty per cent of the power generated from these units will be for Odisha," the NTPC official said. Though there are certain technical glitches, talks are in the advanced stages of sorting out the issues, he said, adding, tariff for electricity to be produced from the new units would be fixed as per the CERC norms.

NTPC Eastern Region II has an installed capacity of 5,020 MW at present. He said that under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), work in 15,289 villages out of 17,136 have been completed.

Kishore said NTPC is setting up a medical college cum hospital in Sundargarh district, while an Industrial Training Institute is being constructed in Ganjam district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-ins office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China. Th...

EU's Barnier says "serious" differences in UK talks but deal possible

Britain and the European Union have very, very serious differences over their future relationship but an agreement is still possible, the EUs Brexit negotiator said on Thursday after a first round of talks following their divorce. Dozens of...

Pak govt to ban corporal punishment in schools; Islamic advisory body opposes it: Minister

Pakistan will soon ban corporal punishment in schools across the country but an advisory body on Islamic issues was opposed to the move, a senior minister told a top court here on Thursday. Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari told the ...

Man with 3 live rounds enters parliament complex

A man carrying three live rounds in his purse entered the parliament complex on Thursday, officials said. He, however, was released after a thorough verification found that he possessed a licensed weapon and had forgotten to take out the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020