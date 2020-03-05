Mahindra Heavy Engines doubles energy productivity

Mahindra Heavy Engines on Thursday said it has doubled its energy productivity much ahead of the target year, making it India's first and the world's third manufacturing facility to achieve the feat in a record four years from a 2016 baseline. Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd (MHEL) has achieved this feat through its membership to The Climate Group’s EP100 initiative, the company said in a release.

The Climate Group is a non-profit organisation that works with business and government leaders around the world to address climate change. "The EP 100 journey has enabled Mahindra to reduce cost, drive innovation and support the environment. Doubling energy productivity in short span of time is a feat that we are very proud of," Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd CEO and Chief Manufacturing Operation for automotive sector at M&M Ltd, Vijay Kalra said.

The company also ensured manufacturing efficiency improvement through cycle time reduction, production shift optimisation, resource optimisation and built flexibility in the process to avoid addition of equipment, it said. "By integrating smarter energy use into their business strategy, they are driving down greenhouse gas emissions while boosting the bottom line. MHEL is the first EP100 member from India to achieve this ambitious goal," said Mike Peirce, Corporate Partnerships Director at The Climate Group.

Besides MHEL, Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd and Swaraj Engines Ltd are the other group companies that have signed EP 100 initiative, the release stated..

