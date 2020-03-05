Expenses for CISF airport security at Rs 1,633 cr till Jan this fiscal

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said the expenditure incurred for CISF security at various airports stood at Rs 1,632.85 crore up to January in the current fiscal. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deployed at 62 airports, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In the current fiscal up to January, the expenditure incurred for deploying CISF at various airports stood at Rs 1,632.85 crore, he said in a written reply. He also said an amount of Rs 1,964.32 crore has been collected as Aviation Security Fee (ASF) up to January in the current financial year.

ASF is levied on each embarking passenger at airports but there are also exemptions. "Currently, ASF is collected in a central pool and the proceeds are used to meet CISF expenditure at all airports," Puri said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.