Mauritius-based Dome to acquire 2.75pc equity share of Adani Enterprises

Mauritius-based Dome Trade and Investment has said it will acquire 2.75 per cent equity of Adani Enterprises from Universal Trade and Investments Ltd (Universal). Universal, also a Mauritius-based company and a part of the promotor group of Adani Enterprises, holds 3.02 crore equity shares of Adani Enterprises.

Dome in a regulatory filing to the bourses said the indirect acquisition of 3.02 crore shares of Adani Enterprises or 2.75 per cent stake will be done through Acropolis Trade and Investments Ltd (Acropolis) which holds 100 per cent shares of Universal. "Acquirer shall indirectly acquire 3,02,49,700 equity shares held by Universal in target company," the regulatory filing said.

Dome is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acropolis, the filing said adding, Dome in turn has a wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius viz. Fervent Trade and Investment Ltd (Fervent). The statement said that under the regulations, Dome has been regarded as acquirer and Acropolis has been treated as transferor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

