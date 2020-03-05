ITPO asks people having travelled to coronavirus-hit nations to refrain from visiting Aahar

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, India Trade Promotion Organisation on Thursday issued an advisory asking visitors who recently travelled to any of the affected nations to "refrain" from visiting the ongoing Aahar fair in the national capital in larger public interest. In a statement, the ITPO - under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry - also advised visitors and exhibitors to take necessary precautions, while visiting the ongoing Aahar 2020 (March 3-7) - the International Food and Hospitality Fair at Pragati Maidan.

"Those visitors desiring to visit this fair; who have recently travelled to any of the affected regions or countries are advised to refrain from visiting Aahar in larger public interest. Visitors are also suggested to wear face mask in case of cold / cough symptoms, while taking other hygiene precautions," the ITPO said. The deadly coronavirus has spread rapidly outside China, where it first emerged late last year, and has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide..

