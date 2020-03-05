Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's 2019 economic growth estimated at close to 6% - IMF

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:20 IST
Tanzania's 2019 economic growth estimated at close to 6% - IMF

Tanzania's economic growth in 2019 is estimated at close to 6%, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, driven by "buoyant" activity in the construction and mining sectors.

"The pace of economic activity appears to have increased in recent months prompted by higher public investment, a rebound in exports, and an increase in credit to the private sector," the IMF said in a statement.

"Prudent fiscal and monetary policies have delivered economic stability," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would pay the price if they rule in favor of abortion restrictio...

Soccer-Serie A set to resume behind close doors after turbulent fortnight

Italys Serie A is set to resume at the weekend, with matches played without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, after a turbulent fortnight of last-minute postponements, u-turns and squabbling. The league has yet to announce how...

Wealth tax, STT, CTT disputes kept out of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

Disputes relating to wealth, securities transaction, commodity transaction taxes and equalisation levy will not be covered under Vivad Se Vishwas amnesty scheme. Issuing a detailed FAQ, the Income Tax department has clarified that the decla...

Trump says he will block U.S. funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020