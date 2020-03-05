Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vishwanathan decides to step down as RBI deputy governor by Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:22 IST
Vishwanathan decides to step down as RBI deputy governor by Mar 31

RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan has decided to step down by March 31 due to ill health, three months before the end of his extended one-year tenure. While the Reserve Bank has accepted his request to be relieved by March 31, the same has to be accepted by the Cabinet as well, which is likely to happen any day given his health condition, a person in the know of the development said.

His one-year extension was to end on July 3. RBI spokesperson Yogesh Dayal refused to confirm or deny the development.

Sources said, despite ill health, the senior-most deputy governor at the RBI was planning to leave by end-April, but the deteriorating health did not allow him. So he has asked for early retirement. The 62-year-old has been in charge of the key supervisory and regulatory functions at the Mint Road and it was this powerful position that led the government to offer him an extension given the mess in the banking system.

The RBI's supervisory and regulatory powers came under criticism after IL&FS, one of the largest NBFCs went belly up in September 2018. And then came the scam at the city-based Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank in September 2019. Both incidents dented the image of RBI's regulatory prowess. After being appointed as the deputy governor on June 28, 2016, for a three-year-term, Vishwanathan has served under three governors -- Raghuram Rajan, Urjit Patel, and Shantikanta Das.

Before the elevation, he was an executive director of the central bank. Born in June 1958, he did his Master's in economics from the Bangalore University and joined the central bank in 1981. In July 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet re-appointed Vishwanathan for one year till July 3, 2020.

If the resignation is accepted by the Cabinet, Vishwanathan will be second deputy governor to leave after Das took over as the governor in December 2018. Deputy Governor Viral Acharya left in June 2019. As deputy governor, Vishwanathan is heading the departments of banking regulation, co-operative banking regulation, non-banking regulation, Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation, the financial stability unit, and departments of inspection, risk monitoring and also the secretary's department.

Before he became the deputy governor, he was on a three-year deputation to the Bank of Mauritius, the central bank of Mauritius, as director of supervision. An RBI observer said his departure will pose a challenge for the central bank to navigate the key supervisory and regulatory functions in one of its most difficult times.

He was one of the key supporters for governor Patel in getting the crippled state-run banks under prompt corrective action framework as also sending the largest defaulters for bankruptcy through the February 2018 circular (which was struck down by the Supreme Court last April).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Commerzbank working with split teams as coronavirus precaution - spokesman

Commerzbank in Frankfurt is working with split teams in some important operational areas as a precaution against the coronavirus, a spokesman said.Some of the affected employees are working as usual in their central Frankfurt office, while ...

Pompeo says violence in Afghanistan must stop for peace process to move forward

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the upsurge in violence in Afghanistan in recent days is unacceptable and said it must cease immediately for the peace process signed last weekend to move forward.Speaking at a news confe...

LIC buys 2.38 pc stake in RITES through OFS

State-owned LIC has bought 2.38 per cent government stake in RITES through secondary market purchases, taking its total stake in the railway public sector undertaking to 7.83 per cent. In a regulatory filing, RITES said Life Insurance Corpo...

8 out of 10 women in India have faced harassment via calls, SMS: Truecaller

Eight out of 10 women in India receive harassment and nuisance calls with Chennai, New Delhi and Pune emerging as the most-affected metros by sexual harassment callsSMS against women, according to a report by Truecaller. The third edition o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020