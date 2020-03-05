Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer partners with Agribazaar to provide solutions to smallholder farmers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:28 IST
Bayer partners with Agribazaar to provide solutions to smallholder farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Thursday said it has partnered with agritech firm Agribazaar for its 'Better Life Farming' projects in India. The company in 2018 had formed the 'Better Life Farming' alliance that brought together global and local partners across the Agri value chain to help smallholder farmers unlock their farming potential. In India, the alliance is led by Bayer, International Finance Corporation (IFC, a member of the World Bank Group), Netafim, Yara Fertilisers, DeHaat, and Big Basket.

Bayer said it has also roped in Agribazaar for 'Better Life Farming' projects in India. "With Agribazaar, we aim to enhance our reach to smallholder farmers and offer personalized solutions, enabling them to achieve better harvests more sustainably," Bayer's Crop Science division in India COO Simon Wiebusch said. Agribazaar will provide market linkages to smallholder farmers through its e-marketplace and help farmers get better prices for their produce, Bayer said. The German company will also work independently with Agribazaar to improve access of crop advisory and enable transfer of Agri technologies to smallholder farmers, it added. "This partnership will help both buyers and sellers transact in a transparent and trusted ecosystem and provide integrated, cost-effective and timely solutions." Agribazaar CEO and Co-founder Amith Agarwal said. Bayer is also working with a network of smallholder farmers who practice agri-entrepreneurship under its 'Better Life Farming' projects for rice, corn and horticulture crops. With its growing network of agri-entrepreneurs, Bayer aims to serve 2.5 million smallholder farmers across India by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Commerzbank working with split teams as coronavirus precaution - spokesman

Commerzbank in Frankfurt is working with split teams in some important operational areas as a precaution against the coronavirus, a spokesman said.Some of the affected employees are working as usual in their central Frankfurt office, while ...

Pompeo says violence in Afghanistan must stop for peace process to move forward

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the upsurge in violence in Afghanistan in recent days is unacceptable and said it must cease immediately for the peace process signed last weekend to move forward.Speaking at a news confe...

LIC buys 2.38 pc stake in RITES through OFS

State-owned LIC has bought 2.38 per cent government stake in RITES through secondary market purchases, taking its total stake in the railway public sector undertaking to 7.83 per cent. In a regulatory filing, RITES said Life Insurance Corpo...

8 out of 10 women in India have faced harassment via calls, SMS: Truecaller

Eight out of 10 women in India receive harassment and nuisance calls with Chennai, New Delhi and Pune emerging as the most-affected metros by sexual harassment callsSMS against women, according to a report by Truecaller. The third edition o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020