DAY-NULM signs MoU with Amazon for e-marketing of products made by SHGs

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs today signed MoU with Amazon for e-marketing of products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the country in urban areas. With an underlying narrative of women empowerment, the collaboration aims to provide access to a wider customer base for products made by SHGs and strengthening the mission of creating sustainable livelihoods in urban areas.

Speaking about the initiative, Secretary, MoHUA Shri D.S. Mishra shared "What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than to provide women entrepreneurs from across the country a global platform for their products. The Government of India is focused on building sustainable public-private partnerships that positively impact every section of society. This collaboration will be instrumental in unleashing the innate entrepreneurial potential of urban women."

Joint Secretary and Mission Director – DAY-NULM, Shri Sanjay Kumar shared "Besides providing access to national/international market, the initiative will help in standardization of the products and capacity building of the women entrepreneurs that will go a long way".

The Mission has also undertaken similar collaboration with Flipkart recently. These collaborations are part of the key initiatives for the 2nd edition of Shehri Samridhi Utsav to be organised from March 28 to April 12, 2020.

Sharing the details of the collaboration, Mr. Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India shared, "The presence of women entrepreneurs on the 'Amazon.in' the marketplace has been growing substantially over the past few years, especially since the inception of our dedicated program Amazon Saheli. Through this partnership, we seek to transform the lives of women entrepreneurs from across the country. We want to enable and empower women entrepreneurs who nurture the dream of starting something of their own, and support them in achieving their dreams and becoming successful entrepreneurs."

By promoting the products made by SHGs, the initiative will be helpful in documenting and preserving the unique traditional art and crafts of different states.

