Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAY-NULM signs MoU with Amazon for e-marketing of products made by SHGs

With an underlying narrative of women empowerment, the collaboration aims to provide access to a wider customer base for products made by SHGs and strengthening the mission of creating sustainable livelihoods in urban areas.

DAY-NULM signs MoU with Amazon for e-marketing of products made by SHGs
By promoting the products made by SHGs, the initiative will be helpful in documenting and preserving the unique traditional art and crafts of different states. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs today signed MoU with Amazon for e-marketing of products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the country in urban areas. With an underlying narrative of women empowerment, the collaboration aims to provide access to a wider customer base for products made by SHGs and strengthening the mission of creating sustainable livelihoods in urban areas.

Speaking about the initiative, Secretary, MoHUA Shri D.S. Mishra shared "What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than to provide women entrepreneurs from across the country a global platform for their products. The Government of India is focused on building sustainable public-private partnerships that positively impact every section of society. This collaboration will be instrumental in unleashing the innate entrepreneurial potential of urban women."

Joint Secretary and Mission Director – DAY-NULM, Shri Sanjay Kumar shared "Besides providing access to national/international market, the initiative will help in standardization of the products and capacity building of the women entrepreneurs that will go a long way".

The Mission has also undertaken similar collaboration with Flipkart recently. These collaborations are part of the key initiatives for the 2nd edition of Shehri Samridhi Utsav to be organised from March 28 to April 12, 2020.

Sharing the details of the collaboration, Mr. Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India shared, "The presence of women entrepreneurs on the 'Amazon.in' the marketplace has been growing substantially over the past few years, especially since the inception of our dedicated program Amazon Saheli. Through this partnership, we seek to transform the lives of women entrepreneurs from across the country. We want to enable and empower women entrepreneurs who nurture the dream of starting something of their own, and support them in achieving their dreams and becoming successful entrepreneurs."

By promoting the products made by SHGs, the initiative will be helpful in documenting and preserving the unique traditional art and crafts of different states.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

NFLPA sends CBA to vote; ballots due March 12

Players received ballots for a proposed 10-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement from the NFLPA on Thursday and have seven days to submit their vote. Ballots are due at 1159 p.m. ET on March 12, the players union said in a s...

U.S. Secretary of State urges China to be fairer toward media

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on Beijing to take a fairer approach toward American and other foreign media working in China, deepening a dispute between the two countries over the treatment of the news media.Where t...

Bindra says India go into Tokyo Olympics as 'favourites' in shooting

Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said India will go into the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as the favourites in shooting, with its strongest-ever squad. Asked whether India were favourites going into the Olympics in shooting, Bindra told PTI, Of course...

CBI books former J-K finance minister's son Hilal Rather in Rs 177-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has taken over probe against Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in a Rs 177-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday. The agency has booked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020