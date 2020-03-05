Nirav Modi asset auction fetches Rs 51 cr to ED

A Rolls Royce car, paintings of famous painters MF Hussain and Amrita Sher-Gil and a designer handbag belonging to fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi garnered over Rs 51 crore in the second auction conducted on Thursday

As many as 40 items went under the hammer, marking the completion of auction of items seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

