Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 00:08 IST
SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank
Image Credit: ANI

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank. The announcement came hours after Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

"The matter in regard to Yes Bank was discussed at the meeting of the central board of bank on Thursday and an in-principle approval has been given by the board to explore investment opportunity in the bank," the SBI board informed the bourses late in the evening.

According to reports, the government has asked SBI and life insurance behemoth LIC to collectively pick up a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank. Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said Yes Bank, which had over Rs 2 lakh crore in deposits as of September, will not be allowed to go down. Appreciating its investments in technology, he said the bank has a strong brand.

Earlier, Kumar also suggested that Yes Bank's rival Kotak Mahindra Bank is best placed to take over the lender. Reports of the takeover led to a 25 percent jump in Yes Bank in trading on Thursday, while the SBI scrip closed 1.05 percent up at Rs 288.30 a piece at the end of the trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Out of school, Japanese children are isolated together by coronavirus policy

At Stella Kids daycare in central Tokyo, school children spend the day sitting at separate individual tables, spaced far apart, and facing away from their peers.They sit there for hours playing, studying and eating in the same seat from as ...

NHL roundup: Rangers' Zibanejad scores 5 goals

Mika Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime as the New York Rangers survived blowing four one-goal leads and recorded a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Zibanejad became...

Hip hop museum to open in its birthplace in the Bronx

Hip hop - the music, dance, art and fashion phenomenon that went from rough streets into fancy suites in five decades - is getting its own museum in its birthplace in the Bronx, New York.A small pop-up exhibit gives a preview of the Univers...

Coronavirus scare hampers Holi fervour in Ludhiana

Shopkeepers from Ludhiana city on Friday said that they are experiencing a slump in the sales of materials used for Holi celebrations due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shopkeepers said that there is a widespread scare among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020