Revolt Intellicorp Expands Footprint into Chennai

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 09:49 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 09:49 IST
First batch in Chennai sold out in less than 4 hours CHENNAI, India, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just days of launching the RV400 – India's first UNLIMITED motorcycle in Chennai, Revolt Intellicorp has created a first-of-its-kind record in the electric two-wheeler space. The company closed bookings for the first batch of RV400 in just 5 hours, and batch 2 is already gaining a lot of customer interest. Deliveries for the products will be made from the new Revolt Hubs in Velachery and Anna Nagar will begin by Mid-June. As Revolt enters this phase of accelerated growth, the company has also been successful in bringing down the waiting period of the RV400 from 5 months to just 90 days for orders starting from March. First batches of the RV400 in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad were sold out in 24 and 72 hours, respectively. Commenting on the recent milestone, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, "The response from our customers has been phenomenal and this is encouraging us to fast-track our expansion plan. You will soon see Revolt conquer more unchartered territories and win more hearts." While 'My Revolt Plan' continues as is, looking at the customer interest, Revolt additionally introduced 'The Revolt Cash Down' plan, for customers willing to pay a one-time price for the vehicle. With the introduction of this plan, the Cost Before on Road price for the RV400 is INR 103,999(plus INR 3,999 as one-time booking amount) and RV300 is INR 84,999 (plus INR 2,999 as one-time booking amount) with additional cost of registration /RTO, Insurance, Smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years. The Cost before on Road price is after deducting the approved FAME II subsidy.

The stylish design of the Revolt RV400 is complemented by enhanced performance and riding dynamics. The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It comes with a CBS braking system (Front Disc – 240 mm/ Rear Disc – 240mm) and an adjustable monoshock. The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and will be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours. As part of the accessories package, Revolt will offer a connected helmet in partnership with Google, that allows you start the bike using a voice command- "Revolt Start." For further information, on how Revolt Intellicorp is determined to drive a significant, positive change in the Indian mobility space, visit www.revoltmotors.com and follow @RevoltMotorsIN on Twitter and @RevoltMotorsIn on Instagram About Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. Revolt Motors is the next-gen mobility company, created for the smart world. Revolt is working with a vision of democratizing clean commute using next-gen mobility solution and a mission to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100% accessibility and 0% fuel residue. With technology at its roots and a class-apart product in the works, Revolt is introducing India's first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics of a regular ride.

