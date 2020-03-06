Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank moratorium: AMCs swing into action to safeguard investors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 11:09 IST
Yes Bank moratorium: AMCs swing into action to safeguard investors
Image Credit:

Following the 30-day moratorium placed on Yes Bank, asset management companies have asked their clients, who have bank accounts with the troubled lender, to furnish details of alternate accounts for receiving redemption payouts. Redemption is the return of an investor's principal on a fixed income security such as a bond, mutual fund or preferred stock. The Reserve Bank's action came after the Rana Kapoor-promoted bank failed to raise capital to address potential loan losses. According to a government gazette, the bank's depositors are allowed to withdraw cash up to Rs 50,000 from their accounts during the moratorium period. The withdrawal limit, however, can be relaxed in case of medical emergencies, higher education and for expenses related to marriages, it said. "If clients want to change their redemption bank account mandate from Yes Bank to any other bank they can send a request... We shall process the request for tomorrow's redemptions so that their money isn't blocked," Kotak Mahindra Asset Management's managing director, Nilesh Shah, said in a late-night tweet on Thursday. Edelweiss Asset Management also said it will ensure redemption payouts are not made to Yes Bank accounts from Friday onwards and asked its clients to give an alternate account.

"We request investors who have redemption payouts pending to contact us... Advisors who have brokerage payouts pending should also contact us to change to alternative bank accounts," Edelweiss MF's chief executive officer Radhika Gupta tweeted. Stock market brokerage firm Zerodha has also canceled withdrawal requests made to Yes Bank. The company's founder and CEO, Nitin Kamath said in a tweet, "We have canceled all fund withdrawal requests made by clients to their Yes bank accounts so that the money doesn't get blocked. Please change, if your primary account is Yes Bank, to any other and withdrawal the funds." In a statement, RBI said in the absence of a credible revival plan, and in public interest and the interest of Yes Bank's depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the government for imposing a 30-day moratorium effective March 5. It also appointed State Bank of India's ex-deputy managing director and chief financial officer, Prashant Kumar as the administrator of the bank. Late Thursday night, State Bank of India informed exchanges that its board has given in-principle approval to explore investment opportunity in Yes Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Power, Equality and Conscious Fashion - all about expressing yourself

On International Womens Day, where the theme is EachForEqual one brand definitely deserves a mention - PECKD. Equality and power have a deep relationship. One with power tends to dominate. Domination unbalances the concept of equality. Equa...

Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on Mar 12

The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and...

Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild moved into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on ...

Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem the Next Growth Engine After Tourism - CREDAI-ANAROCK Report

Kerala currently has over 2,200 operational start-ups - 36 in Kochi alone USD 44 mn funding spread across 13 deals pumped into the state in first 9 months of 2019 - up by 18 over 2018 Lower operation costs, skilled manpower, modern t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020