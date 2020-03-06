Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Awarded Great Place To Work Certificate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 11:35 IST
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Awarded Great Place To Work Certificate

Delhi, India – Business Wire India Cadila Pharmaceuticals in February received its Great Place To Work Certification in the category of large organizations from February 2020 to January 2021. In the pursuit to build a great workplace, to enhance employees’ experiences, various steps were taken throughout the year. The key areas of intervention were building work life balance with initiatives such as introduction of first Saturday off, introduction of summer vacation, and redefining of PMS system to build trust on management practices. Work ethics were strengthened through SOP rebuild, ‘Well done cards and Thank You Cards’ to appreciate the work done by employees and improving connect with leadership at all levels. All this led to a positive outlook of the employees helping Cadila achieve this goal.

“This journey has been the journey of every Cadilians, who literally were waiting for this change. A lot of initiatives were taken in the last year such as process simplification and making employee friendly policies to achieve this feat. Our challenge will now be to live up to the great expectations this certification has created. I am sure that this recognition puts responsibility on Cadila Leadership Team to succeed in this journey which has just begun. I am sure that the team will now initiate many industry first practices,” says Dr Sunil Singh, CHRO of Cadila. The Great Place to Work Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for organizations across the globe. For an organization to get certified, 70% or more of its employee respondents should rate the organization as a great workplace and its people practices should be rated 2.5 or more on a 5-point scale by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. The Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. Great Place to Work Certification Program is just the first step for Cadila in its journey to build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. The team is now working hard to improve on the categories where Cadila got average score to build an ideal workplace.

Cadila Pharma’s innovation-led drug discovery processes ensure health and well-being of people around the world. Being a care-focused, research-driven company, it is committed to complying with the highest ethical standards in clinical research and medical practice. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Power, Equality and Conscious Fashion - all about expressing yourself

On International Womens Day, where the theme is EachForEqual one brand definitely deserves a mention - PECKD. Equality and power have a deep relationship. One with power tends to dominate. Domination unbalances the concept of equality. Equa...

Delhi HC lists pleas on northeast Delhi violence, hate speeches on Mar 12

The Delhi High Court on Friday listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and...

Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild moved into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on ...

Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem the Next Growth Engine After Tourism - CREDAI-ANAROCK Report

Kerala currently has over 2,200 operational start-ups - 36 in Kochi alone USD 44 mn funding spread across 13 deals pumped into the state in first 9 months of 2019 - up by 18 over 2018 Lower operation costs, skilled manpower, modern t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020