Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 5.38% in February

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India cut production by 5.38 per cent in February at 1,40,933 units, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Maruti Suzuki India had produced a total of 1,48,959 units in the same month last year.

Total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,40,370 units last month as against 1,47,550 units in February 2019, a decline of 4.87 per cent, it added. The company increased production of its mini cars comprising Alto, and S-Presso by 5.16 per cent at 29,676 units as against 28,221 units in the year-ago month.

However, it reduced production of compact cars, including WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, OEM Model (Glanza supplied to Toyota) and Dzire by 5.55 per cent at 75,142 units as compared to 79,556 units in February last year. Production of mid-sized sedan Ciaz was at 2,950 units last month as against 2,729 units in the same period a year ago, an increase of 8 per cent, the company added.

Similarly, utility vehicles consisting of Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL-6 and S-Cross models also witnessed increase in production by 7.9 per cent at 21,737 units as compared to 20,146 units in the year-ago period. Vans, comprising Eeco and Omni, production stood at 10,865 units as compared to 16,898 units in February last year, down 35.7 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki said its light commercial vehicle, Super Carry production was reduced 60 per cent at 563 units last month from 1,409 units in February last year..

