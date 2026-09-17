Elfyn Evans on the Brink of Rally Greatness as Saudi Arabia Round Dropped

The cancellation of the final rally round in Saudi Arabia due to safety concerns boosts Elfyn Evans's chances of becoming the third British world rally champion. He leads with a 17-point advantage going into the final round in Sardinia next month. Toyota has already claimed the manufacturers' title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:20 IST
Elfyn Evans on the Brink of Rally Greatness as Saudi Arabia Round Dropped

The ambitious Elfyn Evans is on the cusp of making history as he edges closer to becoming Britain's third world rally champion. His prospects improved drastically after the FIA decided to cancel the season's final round in Saudi Arabia due to regional security concerns.

Evans, who drives for Toyota, now holds a strong 17-point lead over rival and teammate Sami Pajari of Finland. With the final rally set in Sardinia next month, Evans is poised to join the ranks of past British champions, Colin McRae and Richard Burns. Meanwhile, Toyota has already secured the manufacturers' title for the sixth consecutive year.

The decision to scrap the Saudi Arabia leg comes amid safety issues linked to regional instability. Plans were laid for Saudi Arabia to host the concluding rally stage, but ongoing uncertainties forced the FIA to withdraw. Attention now shifts to rally Sardinia, where the championship's fate will be decided.

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