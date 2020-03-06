Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon India Mutual Fund marks down its investment in Yes Bank to zero

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:10 IST
Nippon India Mutual Fund marks down its investment in Yes Bank to zero

Nippon India Mutual Fund on Friday said it has marked down the value of its investments to zero in bonds issued by troubled private sector lender Yes Bank. In addition, the fund house has imposed a limit of Rs 2 lakh on fresh inflows into the impacted schemes till further notice, Nippon India MF said in a statement.

This limit is imposed only on the new applications, switch-ins, systematic transfer plans and systematic investment plans received after March 5, it said. The announcement came hours after Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. The central bank's action came after the bank failed to raise capital to address potential loan losses.

"Perpetual bonds of Yes Bank in the schemes of Nippon India MF have been marked down to zero," the fund house said. "While Yes Bank has been marked down to zero, no segregation has been done. Segregation/side pocketing is only allowed on happening of Sebi defined triggers," the fund house spokesperson said.

Nippon India Mutual Fund said it will review this decision on regular basis and take appropriate actions as clarity emerges on this matter. "A limit on new applications, switch-ins, systematic transfer plans, systematic investment plans will help ensure that once clarity emerges, the interest of existing unitholders has not been significantly diluted in the interim through additional purchase activity while limiting the inconvenience to retail unitholders," the statement said.

"We continue to remain engaged with Yes Bank and closely monitor the developments in this matter," it added. Schemes such as Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund, Nippon India Credit Risk Fund, Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund, Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund, Nippon India Retirement Fund- Wealth Creation and Nippon India Equity Savings Fund invested in perpetual bonds of the bank.

Earlier, many asset management companies have asked their clients, who have bank accounts with the troubled lender, to furnish details of alternate accounts for receiving redemption payouts. The RBI, in a notification, on Thursday said the financial position of Yes Bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits.

The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank, it added. The central bank has appointed SBI's former CFO Prashant Kumar as an administrator..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Tokyo, Mar 6 AFP Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 73,...

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the...

SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari refused to en...

ISSF World Cup in New Delhi postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The International Shooting Sports Federation ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26, has been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, National Rifle Association of India NRAI confirmed. However, the fresh dates f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020