Agartala, WB's Ghojadanga designated as authorised land immigration posts

Tripura capital Agartala and West Bengal's Ghojadanga have been designated by the government as authorised land immigration check posts to enter or exit India. Both Agartala and Ghojadanga are located along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said senior immigration officers, under the Bureau of Immigration, have also been appointed for Agartala and Ghojadanga with effect from March 2. "In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the central government hereby designates Agartala land check post of West Tripura district of Tripura state as an authorised land immigration check post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers," the home ministry said.

A similar notification was also issued with regard to Ghojadanga land check post, located in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

