Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment via P-notes rises marginally to Rs 67,281 cr at Jan-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:58 IST
Investment via P-notes rises marginally to Rs 67,281 cr at Jan-end

Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market rose marginally to Rs 67,281 crore at the end of January 2020. Investments increased after hitting a nearly 11-year low at the end of December 2019 when the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and derivatives -- stood at Rs 64,537 crore, according to Sebi data.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process. Of the total investments made till the end of January, Rs 55,089 crore was invested in equities, Rs 11,517 crore in debt and Rs 59 crore in the derivatives segment.

In the preceding month, the fund inflow through P-notes was the lowest since February 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 60,948 crore, according to the data. Lower quantum of investment through P-notes route can be attributed to liberalised norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) by the regulator Sebi, market experts noted.

Sebi in September 2019 simplified KYC requirements and registration process for FPIs. Besides, the regulator broad-based the classification of such investors. Under the new norms, FPIs have been divided into two categories and around 80 per cent fall under Category-I. Investors planning to set up shop as Category-I are required to fill a simple application form. Earlier, such investors were slotted into three categories -- I, II and III..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Silk roadblock: coronavirus exposes Nigeria's reliance on China

Yetunde Oluyide has run a gift shop in bustling Lagos for nearly a decade, but with coronavirus curtailing imports of Chinese goods, she is losing more than 2 million naira 5,555 a month.Oluyides reliance on China to fill the shelves of Yet...

Latest Scooby-Doo flick to hit Indian theatres in May

The upcoming animated adventure comedy Scoob has been scheduled for release in India on May 15.Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption that readFeaturing characters from the ScoobyDoo franchise......

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Tokyo, Mar 6 AFP Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 73,...

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020