Honda Cars commences pre-launch bookings of WR-V facelift

Honda Cars India on Friday said it has commenced the pre-launch bookings of the updated version of its compact SUV WR-V. The new WR-V, which is scheduled to hit the roads later this month, will be powered by BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains.

Customers can pre-book the model with an amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised company dealerships across the country, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement. "We are confident that the model’s bolder new look, stylish LED package and premium interiors will appeal to our discerning customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active life style," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said.

The updated version comes with new front grille, advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamp, LED front fog lamp among other features. Honda WR-V, which is based on Honda's globally successful Jazz platform, was first introduced in India in March 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

