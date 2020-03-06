Left Menu
Tackle Medical Emergencies With a Personal Loan From Bajaj Finserv

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:22 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The recent outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) shows that a medical emergency can strike unannounced. And this makes it prudent to safeguard oneself from unplanned hospitalization and urgent medical care that can make a sizeable dent in one's savings.

While medical insurance is a good idea to cover one's loved ones, a Flexi Personal Loan - that allows individuals to withdraw from a pre-defined loan amount and pre-pay when they can - could be a handy way to manage the expenses that may arise from emergency treatments.

The Flexi Personal Loan from Bajaj Finance Limited (the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv) is a unique financial offering that helps individuals access money when they need it the most.

All one has to do is submit a few basic documents and complete the simple and hassle-free application process to avail up to Rs. 25 lakh. Apart from same-day disbursal, one can also choose to reduce their EMIs by up to 45% (Conditions apply).

So, instead of worrying about medical emergencies, choose to stay secured. Avail a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan by visiting the website and tackle these expenses with ease. Individuals can also connect with the Bajaj Finserv customer care team for assistance or check their pre-approved offer online.

