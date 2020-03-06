Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epsilon Carbon to invest Rs 900 cr to set up integrated facility in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:23 IST
Epsilon Carbon to invest Rs 900 cr to set up integrated facility in Karnataka

Epsilon Carbon on Friday said it will set up an integrated carbon black facility at Bellary in Karnataka at a total investment of Rs 900 crore. The coal tar derivatives company said the first phase of the project will be commissioned by the third quarter of the next fiscal.

"This Integrated Carbon Black Complex will be the first of its kind manufacturing facility in India using waste Coke Oven Gas from a steel plant as a fuel making this an environment-friendly set up with lower CO2 footprint," the company said in a statement. Currently, Epsilon Carbon operates a 220,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) coal tar distillation facility that caters to 40 per cent of the pitch demand in the aluminum industry.

The first phase of the new integrated carbon black facility is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY21 with an initial capacity of 115,000 TPA, it said. "The company will further expand the overall capacity of this Integrated Carbon Black Facility to over 300,000 TPA by FY24. Epsilon Carbon is investing a total of Rs 900 crores across both project phases to establish the integrated carbon black facility," it added.

The company's Managing Director Vikram Handa said, "Our core advantage in the Indian Carbon Black sector is the security of raw material we provide to our customers. This encourages us to plan our future expansions to offer stable long-term supplies to our customers." Globally, the tyre industry is a leading consumer of carbon black products. It is used as a reinforcing filler to improve the longevity of tyres. Hence, carbon black gets approximately 93 per cent of its total volume demand from the rubber related industries, the statement said.

Moreover, carbon black is used as a black pigment in printing inks, paints, varnishes for dyeing and for UV protection of plastics as well as in speciality products such as decor paper and fibres. As conductive carbon black, it is used in the electrical industry to manufacture electrodes and carbon brushes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector halted due to landslides

The movement of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector on Friday was halted due to landslides at various locations, officials said.The landslides were triggered following heavy rains that lashed the region on Thurs...

Poll for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Mar 26

The biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on March 26.Notification issued by Rajasthan returning officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said the last date for filing nominations will be March 13. The scrutiny of nomin...

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast DelhiDuty Magistrate...

Nigeria police free 13 from 'baby factory'

Lagos, Mar 6 AFP Nigerian police have rescued 13 people, including a child and six pregnant women, from an illegal clinic in southwestern Ogun state, a spokesman said Friday. The women, aged between 20 and 25, told police the owner hired me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020