Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concern over Lord Jagannath's Rs 545 crore in Yes Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:05 IST
Concern over Lord Jagannath's Rs 545 crore in Yes Bank

Devotees of Lord Jagannath and priests at the centuries-old temple in Puri are worried following RBI restrictions on Yes Bank where Rs 545 crore is deposited in the deity's name. The RBI has capped withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 for the next one month and imposed strict limits on operations after the cash-starved lender faced "regular outflow of liquidity" following an effort to raise new capital failed.

The RBI restrictions on Yes Bank have caused panic among the devotees, said senior 'Daitapati' (servitor) Binayak Dasmohaopatra. "We demand a thorough probe and action against the persons responsible for depositing such a huge amount in a private bank for a little more interest," he said.

"It is illegal as well as unethical to deposit the lord's funds in a private bank. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Temple's Managing Committee should be held responsible for the uncertainty," said Jagannath Sena convenor Priyadarshi Patnaik. He said a complaint was filed at a police station in Puri demanding probe over depositing the money in a private bank, but no action was taken.

Allaying concerns, Law Minister Pratap Jena said the money is with the bank as fixed deposits and not in a savings account. "The government has already decided to transfer the funds from Yes Bank to a nationalised bank after tenures of the fixed deposits end this month," he said.

Asked whether the government has taken up the matter with the RBI, the minister said, "I have not talked to the bank authorities so far. I am sure, we will be able to transfer the money from Yes Bank without any problem." Former law minister and ex-Puri MLA Maheswar Mohanty said it was not proper to keep the money with a private bank for more interest. "The SJTA should immediately take up the matter with the RBI and ensure that the money is safe," Mohanty said.

The law minister last month told the assembly that of the lord's total Rs 626.44 crore, Rs 592 crore was kept in Yes Bank. While Rs 545 crore was in the bank as fixed deposits, the remaining Rs 47 crore was in a flexi account. The money kept in the flexi account has been withdrawn and the remaining Rs 545 crore will be transferred to a nationalised bank in two phases after their maturities on March 16 and March 29, the minister had said.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray sought a clarification from the state government as to why it allowed the SJTA to deposit the lord's money in a private bank. "We will not tolerate improper utilisation of Lord Jagannath's money. The Congress will launch a statewide agitation demanding early recovery of the funds," he said.

The BJP said the state government must take immediate steps to recover the money. "Nobody including the government and the SJTA has rights to meddle with the lord's funds," said BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector halted due to landslides

The movement of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector on Friday was halted due to landslides at various locations, officials said.The landslides were triggered following heavy rains that lashed the region on Thurs...

Poll for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Mar 26

The biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on March 26.Notification issued by Rajasthan returning officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said the last date for filing nominations will be March 13. The scrutiny of nomin...

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast DelhiDuty Magistrate...

Nigeria police free 13 from 'baby factory'

Lagos, Mar 6 AFP Nigerian police have rescued 13 people, including a child and six pregnant women, from an illegal clinic in southwestern Ogun state, a spokesman said Friday. The women, aged between 20 and 25, told police the owner hired me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020