Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks succumb to virus fears, Treasury yields hit record lows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • * Graphic: World Fx Rates In 2020 Http://Tmsnrt.Rs/2Egbfvh * U.S. Stock Futures Lower* European Shares Fall * U.S. Two-Year
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:08 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks succumb to virus fears, Treasury yields hit record lows

Global stock markets tumbled and government bonds rallied on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged economic slowdown. European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks bearing the brunt. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 3.5% by midday in London, reaching its lowest level in more than six months

Germany's DAX slid 3.5%, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 3.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 3.7%. The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.84%. After their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis, global stocks measured by the MSCI index are up 1.7% this week, as policymakers provided stimulus to combat the economic effects of the virus.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell to record lows and Treasury futures jumped as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve will follow this week's surprise rate cut with further easing. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to a record low of 0.6950% on Friday. The two-year equivalent fell to 0.4510%.

The Fed made an emergency interest rate cut of 50 basis points earlier this week. The Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia also cut rates, with investors expecting other major central banks to follow suit soon. Officials and companies in Britain, France, Italy and the United States are struggling to deal with a steady rise in virus cases that have in some cases triggered corporate defaults, office evacuations, and panic buying of daily necessities.

"The interplay of virus containment fears and stimulus measures means that in the near term we expect market volatility to persist," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Money markets are pricing in another 25 basis-point-cut from the current 1% to 1.25% range at the next Fed meeting on March 18-19 and a 50-basis-point cut by April. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said late on Thursday the Fed could cut rates further if needed.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a six-month low, within striking distance of last year's record lows. The flu-like virus emerged late last year in central China and has since spread to more than 80 countries. More than 3,000 people have died. Travel restrictions and factory closings aimed at curbing the spread of the virus are expected to pressure global growth.

Many investors were awaiting the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls later on Friday. Recent U.S. economic data have been encouraging, but concerns about coronavirus are likely to overshadow any signs of a strong labour market. Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.05%. Japan's Nikkei stock index sank 2.94%. Australian shares were down 2.44%.

Shares in China fell 1.22%. Stocks in Hong Kong , another city hard hit by the virus, fell 2.12%. In currencies, rapidly falling yields hammered the dollar The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of other currencies, was down 0.7%.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell to a six-month low and was last at 105.29 yen. It sank to a two-year trough of 0.9347 Swiss franc. "The driver is the equity markets and the collapse in U.S. bond yields this week," said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"It's been a knee-jerk reaction. What we have now is a reversal simply on the declining U.S. equities and the compressing differential. The euro gained 0.8% to trade at $1.1328. Markets in the euro zone are pricing in a 93% chance that the European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate, now minus 0.50%, by 10 basis points next week.

Oil prices slid more than 4% to their lowest since July 2017 after Reuters reported that Russia would not agree to steeper cuts in oil output to support prices. By 1153 GMT, Brent crude LCOc1 was down $2.06, or 4.1%, to $47.93 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.94, or 4.2%, to $43.96.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: government hikes honorarium of women Anganwadi workers

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of women workers and helpers at Anganwadis, government-run child-care centres in rural and tribal areas. The new pay structure would benefit over 53,000 Anganwadi w...

Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector halted due to landslides

The movement of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban sector on Friday was halted due to landslides at various locations, officials said.The landslides were triggered following heavy rains that lashed the region on Thurs...

Poll for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Mar 26

The biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on March 26.Notification issued by Rajasthan returning officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said the last date for filing nominations will be March 13. The scrutiny of nomin...

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau IB official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast DelhiDuty Magistrate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020