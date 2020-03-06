Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm Payments Bank restricts transaction settlements into Yes Bank accounts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:48 IST
Paytm Payments Bank restricts transaction settlements into Yes Bank accounts

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Friday restricted transaction settlements, including those done through UPI platform, into cash-strapped Yes Bank's accounts. The decision by PPBL follows the Reserve Bank of India's move to cap withdrawals from Yes Bank accounts at Rs 50,000 per depositor for a month and imposed strict limits on operations at the country's fourth-largest private lender that faced "regular outflow of liquidity" after an effort to raise new capital failed.

"Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) today (Friday) announced that they are restricting transaction settlements, including UPI, into Yes Bank accounts to safeguard their users' money," PPBL said in a statement. Yes Bank has been seeking funding since last year to bolster its financial ratios and quell questions about its stability due to its exposure to the non-banking financial company sector entangled in a prolonged crunch in the local credit market.

"While third-party apps that rely on Yes Bank have also been affected, the UPI ecosystem has been designed in a way where customers can continue using other UPI apps to transact on UPI. Paytm customers continue to use Paytm UPI and wallet service without any interruption as before," the statement said. The Indian banking system is currently under stress due to rising non-performing assets (NPAs) and other issues, it added.

The case of restrictions on Yes Bank is second within a year after the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank crisis in September 2019. PPBL said that in a scenario where banks have been facing crisis in India, payment banks are safe and offer more safety and security to the deposited money.

Earlier in the day, PPBL took a dig on its rival PhonePe in the wake of obstruction it faced due to using cash-strapped Yes Bank's platform for transactions. It said payments banks are not allowed to lend and, therefore, do not have the problem of NPAs. PPBL also added that such banks have to necessarily invest 75 per cent of customers' deposit money into government securities, which is the safest form of investment.

"Safety and security of our users' money are of utmost importance to us. We have stopped all transactions in Yes Bank accounts so that the money doesn't get blocked. We are also requesting users to change their primary bank account to some other bank. However, these restrictions are temporary in nature till the time we get more clarity on the situation," Satish Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of PPBL, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

Washington, Mar 6 AP President Donald Trump on Friday signed an USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health a...

Govt to truncate 'Wings India 2020' amid coronavirus outbreak

The government on Friday said a truncated version of the civil aviation show Wings India 2020 will be held in Hyderabad later this month, amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. The flagship event would be jointly organised by the civil av...

Delhi man 31st coronavirus positive case; events cancelled, Wagah ceremony sans public

A number of events related to Holi and Womens Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against coronovirus with a man from Delhi testing positive, the 31st such cas...

Cong MPs seen requesting Rahul Gandhi in LS to become party president

Several Congress Lok Sabha MPs were on Friday seen urging the partys former president Rahul Gandhi to take back its stewardship to galvanise cadres of the grand old party in the current political scenario, sources said. The request was made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020